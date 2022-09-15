Motorcyclist dies in crash near Hamilton

HAMILTON – A 77-year-old man from Washington State died in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Ravalli County.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the victim was parked along US Highway 93 near mile marker 55 when he attempted to cross four lanes to enter a parking lot.

The motorcyclist was struck by the driver of a Kia Sportage who was heading southbound in the right lane shortly after 5 p.m.

He was taken to Bitterroot Health in Hamilton where he passed away.

MHP is continuing to investigate the accident.