Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Missoula

MISSOULA — A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday near downtown Missoula.

Police say they responded to a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle just after 9:30 p.m. along the 200 block of South Orange Street.

The 21-year-old driver of the motorcycle died after being taken to a Missoula hospital.

The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.

The Missoula Police Department says the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash has been identified and is cooperating with the preliminary investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate to determine the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.

