BILLINGS - A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday evening in a collision with a Billings MET bus.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. when a motorcycle heading east on Grand Avenue struck a city bus. The bus was facing west turning left onto 15th Street West from Grand Avenue, police said on asocial media post.

The male driver of the motorcycle was thrown and died on the scene.

The Billings Police Department crash team was on the scene investigating.