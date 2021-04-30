MT veterans recall time in Afghanistan as U.S. brings troops home

HELENA — Some American troops are making their way home for the final time as the United States pulls back from the War in Afghanistan. Former President Donald Trump initially set a deadline of May 2021 for all troops to withdraw from Afghanistan. Instead, President Biden pushed that back to September 11th, 2021 and the Department of Defense has begun withdrawing the troops as of this week.

WEB EXTRA: MT Veteran recalls time in Afghanistan

For veterans that are suffering from invisible wounds, know that help is available. The Veterans Crisis Line offers support to veterans and their loved ones. They have veteran-specific suicide prevention information such as how to find nearby support, recognize warning signs, and information to connect with support via call (1-800-273-8255), chat or text.

