Name of missing East Rosebud hiker released, believed to be fatal

EAST ROSEBUD — The name of the hiker that went missing near East Rosebud on July 12 has been released by authorities, who believe that the accident can now be considered fatal.

The hiker, 20-year-old Dylan Honnoll, was hiking the well-known Beaten Path with a friend before slipping on a log and falling into the water. Honnoll is from Minnesota and was a current student at Montana State University.

According to Red Lodge Fire and Rescue, there used to be a bridge at the place where Honnoll fell, but it was destroyed by the floods in 2022. They are encouraging all hikers to choose a different route until the new bridge is replaced, which is supposed to begin construction during the summer of 2025.

For friends and family of Honnoll, it's a devastating reality that's been difficult to comprehend.

"It was just sad, you know," said former high school classmate Lennon Mclean in a web interview Sunday afternoon. "He was just a great person and you know, it's sad that he's not here anymore."

Mclean said that he and Honnoll grew up playing soccer together and that he had many fond memories of the time they spent together. Mclean added that he isn't alone, and as the news broke, many were sharing memories of their time with Honnoll.

"A lot of people are sharing things about him," Mclean said. "I think he touched a lot more people's lives than he realized. He was always a super kind soul and always positive."

Mclean said that while the circumstance is horrifying, there was comfort in knowing that he was spending his final moments outdoors doing what he loved.

"I know he was always outdoors and stuff and enjoyed that," Mclean said. "It just kind of puts in perspective that it's always a possibility. Nothing is positive about it, but at least it's positive that he was doing something fun that he enjoyed."

Red Lodge Rescue is continuing to search for Honnoll, but at this point believe it will purely be a recovery of his body. A nightmare for all that knew Honnoll, who said they'll cherish his memory forever.

"He always felt or made people feel comfortable or wanted," Mclean said. "I don't think the thought of him will ever go away because I have such fond memories with him. I just feel for his family."