'Nerve-racking every time': Meet one Montanan who performed at Yellowstone International Air Show

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone International Air Show gave about 30,000 people a spectacle in the sky, with performers from near and far joining to provide entertainment before The Blue Angels took flight.

One of those performing acts included a man from Montana.

“It’s nerve-racking every time because you just never know what’s going to happen, but it’s pretty fun,” performer Nic Wellenstein said recently.

Wellenstein is behind the wheel of the Jelly Belly truck as the bright yellow Jelly Belly plane, operated by Kent Pietsch, lands on top of the truck.

“The truck does about 60 miles an hour and I land on the truck. I’ve got about eight inches on each side,” Pietsch said. “I’ve been flying this airplane that I bought from my uncle Lenard in 1973, and I’ve been flying airshows in it since 1974.”

Pietsch is from North Dakota and first met Wellenstein in 1978 while skiing in Big Sky.

“I grew up in Baker, Montana, but I’ve been living in Big Sky, Montana for the last 20 years,” Wellenstein said.

The pair became friends and years later Pietsch asked Wellenstein to drive for him. Wellenstein has now been driving for air shows for the last 14 years.

After all the years of performing around the United States, he was thrilled to bring the show to Montana.

“Oh, it’s just great. I mean this is kind of a dream come true. You know, doing a hometown show for all the people around here,” Wellenstein said.

Pilot Pietsch didn't just land on the truck Wellenstein was driving, he did two other performances during each show, too.

The first performance started with Pietsch interrupting another act.

“(Then) the airplane falls apart in the air... like that aileron will fall off and the tires fall off. And I do that to show that an airplane can fly with major flight control, which that aileron is, and lose it and still fly. People are so worried about airplanes falling apart that, that’s the reason I do that,” Pietsch said.

With over 55 years of flying experience, Pietsch lands the plane without important controls. His second act showcased him landing his plane after going up 6,000 feet and cutting the engine off, with no way to restart the plane.