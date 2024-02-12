New inductees to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame

Twenty-four cowboys were inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall Of Fame (MCHF) on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls.

“The Hall Of Fame was an idea that came out of a small group that started out just to honor a local rodeo,” said DuWayne Wilson, board chair for the MCHF. “Then we decided that there was a bigger need for bigger things, so we started branching out to a statewide thing. Our first induction was actually 2008.”

Each year, 24 cowboys and cowgirls are inducted into the MCHF. These individuals are recognized for their contributions to Montana’s western way of life, landscape, ranches and wildlife.

98-year-old rancher Durl Gibbs was inducted on Saturday and said he never thought that would ever happen.

“They called me up and said, ‘hey, you're going to be nominated into Montana Cowboys Hall of Fame,’ and [my grandson] called me and said, ‘grandpa, this just made my day,’ and I’ve been so happy because of my grandson, and this has made my day, even though I'm 98.”

MTN News

Another Montana rancher, Dutch Lunak, said teaching today’s youth to ranch and be cowboys and cowgirls is one of the most important things.

“This is what being a cowboy is all about, for us to pass it on to [the kids] and hopefully they'll ranch and hopefully their kids will ranch,” Lunak said.

Founded in 2003, the nonprofit organization that is the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame strives to preserve and pass forward the Montana cowboy way of life and to celebrate Montana’s western heritage.

“The values, the honesty, integrity, loyalty, all those things are things that, you know, they're really what being a true cowboy is about,” Wilson said.

Here are the 2024 inductees:

District 1

Henry "Gary" Danelson, Scobey

David C. Funk, Frazer

District 2

Harold Lee Isaacs, Jordan

Donald Goodman "Don" Holt, Sidney

District 3

Wayne W. Morford, Miles City

World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, Miles City

District 4

Leon LaSalle, Laredo

Clarence Basil Cuts The Rope, Hays

District 5

Alvin "Dutch" Lunak & Stuntmen of Blackfeet Country, Valier

Joseph Franklin "Joe" De Yong, Great Falls

District 6

Durl J. Gibbs, Buffalo

Donald Elton "Don" Abarr, Grass Range

District 7

Lynn "Jonnie" Jonckowski, Billings

Elmer E. "Slim" Kobold, Kirby

District 8

Lenore McKelvey Puhek, Helena

Paul B. Hart, Helena

District 9

Delbert & Janice (Gee) High, Bozeman

Dr. Raymond P. "Ray" Ansotegui, Livingston

District 10

Betty Mae Wemple Schall, Arlee

Alvin Garth "Al" Merritt, Pablo

District 11

Paul Zarzyski, Missoula

William E. "Bill" Mytty, Lolo

District 12

Walter Elroy "Walt" Shaw, Cardwell

John William "Pat" McDonald, Philipsburg

For more information about the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and the inductees' stories, click here to visit the website.