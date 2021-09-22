New online resource answers common questions from MT hunters

KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) staff answer thousands of questions every year from both new and experienced hunters.

A new online resource is now available to answer many of those questions and connect hunters with helpful information as they plan their hunt.

FWP has created a frequently asked questions guidebook to help make many aspects of hunting in Montana easier to understand, especially for people who are new to hunting in the state.

The guidebook is one of several other online resources, such as FWP’s new website and Hunt Planner, that are available or being developed as part of an effort to simplify and enhance opportunities for Montana hunters.

The guidebook includes answers to 44 frequently asked questions on six main topics: information about FWP, Montana’s hunting license structure, hunter access, tools for planning your hunt, wildlife biology, and bears in Montana.

Click here to view and download the online guidebook.

