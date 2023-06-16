NILE Merit Heifer recipients reflect on skills learned through program

An opportunity to connect, network, and begin their own cattle herd is open to those 12-16 years old. Former recipients call it a thrilling and wonderful experience.

The NILE Merit Heifer Program connects young, aspiring cattle businessmen and women together with current producers. Selected recipients will receive a ‘donor’ heifer from their paired producer.

At the start, both the NILE and the participant will own the heifer jointly. Following the end of the program, full ownership will be signed over to the participant by the NILE.

“Agriculture is just very important to keeping our world alive, to keep our world health, in my mind,” Asha Jerke said.

Jerke received her heifer, which she named ‘Pam’, for the 2023 season and has bred her and now hoping to see a calf on the ground in nine months.

Jerke recalls when she received a large package in the mail, indicating her acceptance into the program.

“My heart just started racing! I was filled with excitement about the years to come. I get a heifer that gets to stay with me, I get to meet new people I get to meet donors, and I get to go through a wonderful experience with people that I know!” Jerke said.

Both Jerke and her friend Teah Vennes are recipients and Vennes — who is a seventh-generation rancher out of Sedan— notes how important it is for people to understand where their food comes from and to continue the tradition of Agriculture.