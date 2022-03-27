No injuries reported after ExxonMobil Billings Refinery fire

(Updated 9:25 a.m., 03/27/2022)

Emergency responders extinguished a fire that broke out at the ExxonMobil Billings Refinery Saturday night.

According to an ExxonMobil spokesperson, the fire started around 10 p.m. Saturday. The fire was extinguished around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

No one was injured and all employees and contractors were accounted for.

Responding agencies included the Lockwood and Billings fire departments, crews from the Phillips 66 and CHS refineries, along with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Department of Emergency Services.

The spokesperson said in an email air monitoring in the area showed no adverse readings, and "all appropriate notifications to regulatory agencies have been made."

Officials will be making a full assessment of any damages and conducting an investigation to determine the case.

No further information was available. We will update you if we get more details.

Video courtesy Ira NoRunner



(first report)

Billings firefighters are responding to a possible explosion at the ExxonMobil refinery in Lockwood.

Firefighters responded to the call before 11 p.m. Saturday and asked anyone to stay clear of the area.

Billings and Lockwood firefighters are responding to the incident.

The refinery apologized for what it called a fire in one of its units.

Witnesses told Q2 News they estimated that flames shot up around 70 feet.

Dan Carter, an ExxonMobil spokesperson, said the fire was not under control as of late Saturday night but less intense than initially reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.