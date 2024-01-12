No word if Rosendale will run for Senate on first day of candidate filing

Even before the first day of filing, several had announced their candidacies to run for Montana's Second Congressional District, with some dependent on whether Republican incumbent Matt Rosendale decides to pursue another office.

"Rosendale's interested in potentially running for Senate," said Dr. Paul Pope, MSU Billings assistant professor of political science.

Pope is among the many closely watching as candidates formally announced they will compete for the seat currently held by Rosendale.

"This is fascinating," Pope said. "To give up a seat that he's almost certainly going to win anyway for something that is a much bigger long shot."

Rosendale has yet to make it official.

Earlier this week, MTN's Jackie Coffin pressed him about his plans, asking his reaction to candidates entering the field against him.

"So right now I'm, as you can see, sitting in my official office here in Washington, D.C., and I'm not able to have any conversations about campaign activity," Rosendale said.

Republicans who have either announced or filed to run for the eastern congressional district include:



Pope says the large number of candidates reflects the different points of view within the Republican Party.

"The whole party is fractured," Pope said. "Different states will have different levels of fracture versus the national party. But it's quite significant."

Pope says Democrats Ming Cabrera, a Billings Heights water board member, and Kevin Hamm, a businessman from Helena, will also face a challenge.

"They're really going to have to spend as much time running against each other as becoming known to the state," Pope said.

As for Rosendale, only time will tell whether he'll challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.