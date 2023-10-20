Watch Now
Nolan Askelson, Danny Uluilakepa brotherhood helping lead Montana State defense

Posted at 8:36 AM, Oct 20, 2023
BOZEMAN — Linebackers Nolan Askelson and Danny Uluilakepa lead the Montana State defense as captains and veterans.

The Bobcat defense has been a force against opponents, holding teams to an average of less than 17 points per game, including a shutout at Weber State.

In a sit-down interview this week with MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence, Askelson and Uluilakepa reflect on where the standard of the Bobcat defense comes from, the pride they take in leading it and a famous karaoke night earlier this year.

