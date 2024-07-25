Northern Ravalli County hit hard by Wednesday's storms

HAMILTON — Parts of the northern Bitterroot Valley were hit especially hard during Wednesday evening's storms.

Trees and power lines were brought down with thousands of people without power in the Stevensville and Lolo areas.



The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is reporting new wildfires were being reported between Stevensville and Florence as a result of the storms.

The largest fire is in the North Kootenai Creek area which is visible from the valley floor in the Stevensville area.

Other fires were reported in the are in the Bass Creek and Joshua Creek areas.

The U.S. Forest Service was responding to new fires on Wednesday evening.

The Ravalli County 911 center reports receiving over 500 calls for services during the storm.

Granite County stepped in to help answer 9-1-1 calls in both Ravalli and Missoula counties.