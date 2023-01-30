NorthWestern Energy reports scam callers impersonating representatives

NorthWestern Energy (NWE) said on Monday that customers are reporting scam calls in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Montana from impersonators attempting to steal money by threatening service disconnection.

NWE stated in a press release, "scammers impersonate themselves as NorthWestern Energy representatives on the phone, use our company’s logo in text and other electronic messages and NorthWestern Energy’s phone greeting. Generally, the scammers demand a payment within an hour to avoid service shut off."

NWE never makes immediate payment demands or requests a specific type of payment, according to the release, and customers receive multiple notices and are offered several bill payment options before service is disconnected.

Montana customers can call 888-467-2669 for more information on how to avoid being the victim of a scam, or visit NWE's Scam Alert web page.