NTSB report links helicopter to prior safety scare, before Montana crash

BILLINGS- A Robinson R66 helicopter involved in a deadly crash in eastern Montana last week, was the same model aircraft cited in a previous safety incident, according to federal records.

An NTSB report from 2014 shows the R66 struck a bird during a training flight near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, causing substantial damage to its rotor blade.

The helicopter, operated by Guidance Aviation, was performing practice autorotations when three birds approached and one hit the rotor disk, leaving a two-inch dent. The instructor regained control and landed safely without injuries.

That same model helicopter crashed Wednesday evening near Ekalaka, killing four family members of Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. Bailey’s campaign said his son Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey, and two grandchildren — Vada Rose, 12, and Samuel, 7 — died in the crash.

Another grandchild, 10-year-old Finn, was not aboard.

“The Baileys are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss,” the campaign said in a statement, adding that the family is finding comfort in their faith and the support of loved ones.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is investigating the Montana crash.

No information about the cause has been released.

Bailey, a Republican, recently announced a 2026 campaign to challenge Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker defeated Bailey in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

The Robinson R66 is a five-seat turbine helicopter widely used for personal and commercial flights. The NTSB typically releases preliminary findings within several weeks of an aviation accident.