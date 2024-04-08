Nurses reach agreement at Missoula hospital after several months of negotiations

MISSOULA — Providence St. Patrick Hospital nurses in Missoula reached an agreement with the hospital after several months of negotiations.

The Montana Nurses Association Local 17 and St. Patrick Hospital nurses say they ratified a successor agreement, after multiple negotiations and mediation sessions over the past several months.

The top concerns were workplace safety, staff retention, and pay. The previous contract was originally signed in 2020 right before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

MNA Labor Program Director Robin Haux says the top priorities of Local 17 registered nurses will remain a continued focus during the term of their new successor collective bargaining agreement. Haux said the registered nurses remain committed to supporting each other, their patients, and their community.

The specific terms of the contract were not released.

Below is the statement from the Montana Nurses Association Local 17:

Montana Nurses Association (MNA) Local 17 and Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula ratified a successor agreement, after multiple negotiations and mediation sessions over the past few months. MNA, along with MNA Local 17 nurses, believe collective bargaining is the strongest advocacy tool to improve nurse retention and will continue to prioritize safe staffing, workplace violence, and retention to keep Missoula nurses local. These priorities protect quality patient care and workplace safety by giving nurses a collective voice to advocate on behalf of their patients and community.



The top priorities of Local 17 registered nurses will remain a continued focus during the term of their new successor collective bargaining agreement. The registered nurses remain committed to supporting each other, their patients, and their community.



MNA Local 17 thanks all the community members for their support as was evidenced by the many green “I Support Nurses at St. Pats” signs all around Missoula! The amazing amount of support made a huge impact on the nurses as they continued to advocate for themselves, their patients, and their community. St Pats nurses look forward to continuing to provide the community with high quality patient care.

St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula released the following statement on Monday, April 8, 2024: