Officials share update on human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring

Newly released law enforcement reports shed some new light on a human foot found in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.

The remains of Il-Hun-Ro, a 70-year-old from Los Angeles were found in the Abyss Pool last summer. The pool is part of the West Thumb geyser basin.

The documents say a park visitor noticed a shoe in the pool and told a tour driver who then notified a park ranger.

Ro was identified using DNA from the foot and a relative. Documents found in his vehicle also helped in the identification. That vehicle, a compact SUV, was the last one left in the parking lot after the area was evacuated.

Investigators say no suicide note was found among Ro's belongings.