Old Glory Landmark Committee prepares for flag-raising ceremony at Centennial Park

HELENA — Old Glory Landmark Committee is set to conduct their annual flag raising ceremony for Independence Day.

Similar to 2020, the committee chose to not have their traditional festivities like food, bouncy houses and more due to scheduling conflicts.

They will only have the flag raising ceremony July 4th at noon.

The public is welcome to come and see the flag raising event in person. The committee says it will still be a great time to praise our flag.

“One country, one flag. It's just that time we can all pause as Montanans to actually say this is our time, this is our community and we just want to take that brief moment,” explains Joshua Clement, the Operations Officer for the Old Glory Landmark Committee. “That's why it's just a small ceremony, not a full celebration that we will get back to next year and have all those hot dogs and root beer floats."

Helena Boy Scouts will help with the flag raising and music will be provided by local high school students