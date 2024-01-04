Watch Now
One dead after wrong-way driver crashes head-on into another vehicle on I-90 near Three Forks

Posted at 10:18 AM, Jan 04, 2024
BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer tells MTN News one person is dead after a head-on crash early Thursday morning that involved a wrong-way driver on the interstate near Three Forks.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol's incident map, the crash happened on I-90 eastbound near mile marker 278, just north of Three Forks around 1:55 a.m. on Thursday.

Sheriff Springer said a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes struck another driver head-on. The driver of the struck vehicle was killed. The wrong-way driver was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center.

According to Sheriff Springer, it is not known at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No further details were released, including the identities of those involved or the wrong-way driver's current condition.

We will update you as we get more information.

