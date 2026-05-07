One dead, another injured after vehicle strikes tree near Kalispell

FLATHEAD COUNTY — One person was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Trumble Creek Road near Birch Grove Road in Flathead County.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the southbound Jeep Liberty lost control around 2:17 p.m. on May 4. The vehicle then crossed the center line, exited the roadway, entered a ditch and sideswiped bushes before going airborne and crashing into a tree.

The 55-year-old male driver from Kalispell was injured and transported to Logan Health Kalispell. A 40-year-old female passenger from Kalispell was killed in the crash and declared dead on arrival.

Road conditions were reported as bare and dry at the time of the incident. The report noted that both alcohol and drugs are suspected as contributing factors in the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.