'One of a kind': Montana woman crafts unique guitar pick jewelry

BILLINGS — You won’t find jewelry pieces like these just anywhere. They're Montana-made guitar pick pieces handmade by a Billings resident who says no two are alike.

“It’s just so different. It’s fun," said Linda Cosby, the owner of Linda's Crafty Side, on Friday. "I had no idea when I started that there were so many different types of guitar picks out there, you know with the different graphics on it, until I started in it."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Some of Linda's bracelets

Years ago, Cosby stumbled upon another artist creating guitar pick jewelry and decided to try her own hand.

“At one time, I was doing flowers for businesses and then my back got kind of messed up. So I had to stop doing that, but I enjoyed being around the public and stuff. So I just thought, ‘Well, I’ll just do some craft things.’ So I entered a couple of craft shows and it just kind of evolved and then went to my hats," Cosby said. "I needed something to do in the summertime because I enjoyed it. So I was looking for some jewelry and just going through the internet and looking. Came across something different."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Linda Cosby

Cosby's business sells one-of-a-kind jewelry and crocheted hats.

"The bracelets I make with the guitar string,” Cosby said. "No two are ever alike because I bead them so different."

Her bracelets, earrings, and necklaces are made with guitar picks and strings. She said they're unique, handmade, and perfect for stocking stuffers.

"There are a lot of jewelry makers out there that make beautiful jewelry, but this is something different," Cosby said.

Prices range from around $10 for earrings and necklaces to around $25 for bracelets.

You can mainly find her products inside the Maker’s Market on the Billings South Side, located at 4220 State Ave. But she’s also on Facebook and travels to different craft shows and events across the state.

But this is just the start. Cosby has big dreams for the future of her business.

"My goal is to have a camper and a truck so I can go to music festivals," Cosby said. "That’s the goal, hopefully within the next year or two."

Cosby wanted to add that she recycles old guitar strings for her jewelry, so if anyone has any they would like to donate, she will happily take them.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Linda crafting a bracelet

For now, she’ll continue selling at her regular spots, getting ready for the busy holiday season.

"It’s a great Christmas gift. It’s unique, it’s fun," Cosby said. "And you don’t have to play a guitar to enjoy them."

To learn more about Linda's Crafty Side, click here.