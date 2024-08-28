Oregon man dies in Flathead County crash

KALISPELL — A 26-year-old man from Hillsboro, Oregon died in Tuesday night crash in Flathead County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened near the intersection of Managhan Road and U.S. Highway 2 near Kila at 11:20 p.m.

The victim's Toyota SUV missed a curve on Managhan Road and went off the road. According to the MHP, the SUV then went airborne, crashed through a fence and then hit a trailer parked in a gravel pit parking lot.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP reports that speed is suspected to have played a role in the crash which remains under investigation.