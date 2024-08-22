'Our Village Festival' celebrates Missoula non-profits before Pearl Jam show

MISSOULA — Pearl Jam hosted a free 'Our Village' festival on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Missoula.

The event was open to the public — with no concert tickets were required — in the Riverbowl Tailgate Area to the North of Washington-Grizzly Stadium on the University of Montana's campus.

Niki Worthan and her husband are visiting Missoula from Colorado, however, this is not the farthest they have traveled to see Pearl Jam.

"Well, it's an excuse to go overseas, number one, but we've never seen Ireland and I could only imagine Pearl Jam outside in Marley Park. So, we went. Berlin tickets. We went to London, sorry, they were sick. We went on both nights in Barcelona. A couple years ago, we went to Amsterdam," super-fan Worthan shared.

Emily Brown/MTN News Niki Worthan has 4 Pearl Jam tattoos. One can be seen here on her calf

The band is more than just a reason to travel for Worthan — they are part of her reason for being alive.

"In 2021, I was in the hospital near death and my husband made them play Pearl Jam in the recovery room because I was in a coma and I woke up like two days later," she explained.

More than 30 local non-profits were at the festival; each bringing their own unique activity or display, including ones that band members themselves spearhead like Montana Pool Service (MPS).

"We're doing donations for Montana Pool Service and the money goes towards the Skate Park Association and we build parks around Montana," said Jay Bitsui — a skater sponsored by Jeff Ament — who works as a volunteer with MPS."

Emily Brown/MTN News Jay Bitsui shows off a skate trick at the Montana Pool Service stand

MPS volunteer Terry Healy added, "Jeff Ament has made skate parks on almost every single reservation. So, that's why I'm here because he does it for everybody, for all of us."

The family-friendly event had all sorts of activities including face painting, lawn games, instrument construction, photo booths, and more.

Pearl Jam partnered with four nonprofits — Forward Montana, Western Native Voice, Planned Parenthood Advocates of MT, and Montana Conservation Voters — at the festival.

These nonprofits seek to help fans join the band in pledging to vote in this year's upcoming election.

Lindsay Wancour said she sees many important issues on the ballot and wants as many people as possible to weigh in.

"You can't go to a Pearl Jam concert and not expect a lot of political activism to be thrown around. So, it's just cool seeing what the band has fostered as a community and then seeing the Missoula community really leaning into that," detailed Wancour.

Emily Brown/MTN News Ben Catton and Lindsay Wancour walked around the festival with clipboards to help register attendees to vote

The Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) ran a stage at the festival which will be emceed by Montana Poet Laureate Chris La Tray.

Four local bands — American Falcon, (latent), Calamity Cowboy, and But I’m A Cheerleader — performed to give attendees a free concert prior to the main Pearl Jam show.

Local food trucks and beverage vendors brought their flavors to the festival.

“We are excited to be back in Missoula hosting the “Our Village” Festival before the show. Come join us, eat, drink, hear some great local music and meet the folks from some of our favorite local progressive groups," shared Ament who is from Big Sandy. "You don’t need a ticket to the show to stop by Our Village. It’s free and open to the public. While you're here you can register to vote, check your status and engage in our democracy.”