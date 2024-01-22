Over 30 vehicles involved in weekend crashes on Highway 200 west of Lincoln

MISSOULA — Over 30 vehicles crashed on a five-mile section of Montana Highway 200 Saturday night with road conditions becoming so severe that officials closed the road between Helmville and Lincoln.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports dozens of vehicles went off the road between mile markers 57 and 62. That includes two buses, although MHP says the buses were only in minor crashes.

Many of the vehicles were not damaged and no injuries were reported.

However, freezing rain created treacherous driving conditions and officials decided to close that section of the highway for about eight hours Saturday night.

The Blackfoot Bible Church in Lincoln opened its doors to those stranded, which included the buses.

The road reopened on Sunday morning, but drivers were urged to use caution.