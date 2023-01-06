Over 5,000 pounds of ground beef donated to Montana Food Bank Network

MISSOULA - Several thousand pounds of ground beef has been donated to the Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN).

The 5,000-pound gift came from the non-profit Producer Partnership which works with livestock producers across the state by processing donated livestock into hamburger.

The Producer Partnership website states:

“The Producer Partnership was founded in Spring 2020 with the mission to end hunger in Montana. Our nonprofit organization partners with livestock producers across the state by processing donated livestock into top quality burger and providing the burger to food banks to help those in need. Local producers, local meat processors, and local food centers working in partnership to provide Montana beef to those individuals and families with food insecurity… this is the spirit of Montana neighbors helping one another.”

Overall, the Producer Partnership has donated a total of 81,900 pounds (327,600 servings) of ground beef.

“We are so thankful for yet another generous donation of over 5,000 pounds of ground beef from the Producer Partnership! This could not have come at a better time as food banks statewide are reporting more households needing food right now than what they witnessed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and they are struggling to meet the needs within their communities. It is because of donors like the Producer Partnership that I remain optimistic that we will get through these hard times and provide some relief to our neighbors and seniors struggling to make ends meet.” - Montana Food Bank Network Vice President & COO Brent Weisgram

The donated ground beef has been provided and distributed by the MFBN free of charge to food banks, food pantries, shelters, schools and senior centers across Montana.