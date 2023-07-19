Oversized load traveling through Montana to cause power outages

An extremely oversized load will be traveling to Canada through Vigilante Electric and Northwestern Energy service territories causing power outages, according to a Facebook post by the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office.

The oversized load is a 27-foot boiler that will require officials to lift or take down power lines. This will cause multiple outages over an extended period of time.

The first section of the service territory that will be affected by outages is Humphrey, Idaho to Twin Bridges, Montana which is expected to last approximately 3-4 nights. The load will be traveling nightly beginning at approximately 9 PM to 5 AM.

Routes, times, and dates are subject to change.

Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office says they will keep the public updated with location and outage details as it moves through the service territory. For questions, you can call the sheriff’s office at 406-683-2327.