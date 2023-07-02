Painting with light: Billings photographer highlights hidden gems across Montana

BILLINGS — One Billings photographer is using the art of light painting to highlight gems across the state, turning ordinary landmarks into something extraordinary.

For North Dakota native Daniel Kessel, creativity is his life.

“I’m a creative person, and so finding another outlet to where I could express my creativity and share with others my perspective of the world was really beautiful and I just ate it up,” said Kessel on Thursday.

It was that shared love of creativity that united Kessel with his now wife Kasandra in Montana seven years ago.

“Montana’s my home and has been for the last seven years and I love it here,” Kessel said.

Together, they form the team behind Alienated Productions and they’re offering the Magic City something a little different.

Daniel Kessel/Alienated Productions

“When I found out this new, crazy technique called light painting, I just saw there’s infinite possibilities with that art form, and it really captured my imagination,” said Kessel.

Alienated Productions offers services like wedding and commercial photography but it’s Kessel’s light painting images that have showcased the beauty of one particular Billings landmark, the Rims.

“I think this is probably one of the most beautiful areas in Billings,” Kessel said.

It’s a passion that takes a lot of time and research.

“It takes a lot of legwork and you do have to scout all the nooks and crannies around Billings but there’s lots of hidden gems,” said Kessel.

The art form, however, isn’t without its challenges or critiques.

Chance Jordan

“Some people are really skeptical, and they say, oh you just did that in Photoshop, where it’s obviously all in camera. Some people say it’s not really photography which I don’t understand ‘cuz it’s at its purest form,” Kessel said.

Those skeptics are what challenge Kessel to push the boundaries when it comes to creativity, especially since he’s doing something he loves.

“I just get to kind of unwind, be outside under the stars when it’s generally quiet, the world slows down and just create art. And I just really enjoy that,” said Kessel.

You can find out more about Alienated Productions by checking out their website, Facebook, or Kessel's Instagram.