Paraglider injured after crashing into tree in Missoula

MISSOULA - The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) reports crews rescued a paraglider who crashed into a tree on Saturday morning in Missoula.

MFD received reports that a paraglider crashed into a 100-foot-tall tree near the 1600 block of Cinnabar Drive shortly after 10:45 a.m.

Battalion Chief Bill Bennett said crews arrived on the scene and found a paraglider trapped in the tree approximately 60-to-70 feet off the ground.

MTN News

Firefighters used a tower ladder to reach the tree and then used a chainsaw to cut through the branches to reach the person.

Bennett says the person was "traumatically injured and a careful removal from both the parachuting harness and the tree was completed."

The victim was in stable condition but was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, according to Bennett.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated a "parachutist" was injured. The Missoula Fire Department has now provided information that it was a paraglider who was injured.