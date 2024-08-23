Watch Now
Pearl Jam rocks the house at Washington-Grizzly Stadium

The band played in front of a full house as the Seattle-based band hosted their first concert in Missoula since 2018
Rock and roll Hall of Fame group Pearl Jam made a stop in Missoula for their Dark Matter Tour on Thursday.
MISSOULA — Washington Grizzly Stadium was rocking Thursday night as the rock and roll Hall of Fame group Pearl Jam made a stop in Missoula for their Dark Matter Tour.

The band played in front of a full house as the Seattle-based band hosted their first concert in Missoula since 2018.

Missoula is a destination stop on the world tour for Montana native Jeff Ament Pearl Jam’s Bassist who encouraged everyone in the crowd to vote in this year’s upcoming election.

Pearl Jam played to a full house at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on August 22, 2024.

Pearl Jam was the first of three major concerts that will be held this week at Washington Grizzly Stadium.

