Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle Friday morning in Missoula

MISSOULA — A woman died on Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department responded to the 3200 block of West Broadway for reports that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says officers arrived to find that an approximately 78-year-old woman had been struck by a vehicle.

Bennett says that the driver, a 73-year-old man, has been "cooperative with the ongoing investigation."

Accident investigators and detectives from the Missoula Police Department are continuing to investigate the fatal accident.

The victim's name has not yet been released as authorities work to contact the next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.