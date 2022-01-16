Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Lake County

A Polson woman walking on US-93 near Saint Ignatius died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night.

The Montana Highway Patrol crash report stated the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A 22-year-old Bozeman woman was driving a Dodge Ram northbound on US-93. The report said the 31-year-old pedestrian was in the northbound traffic lane "for unknown reasons" when the truck hit her around mile marker 32.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the MHP report. The woman driving the truck and her passenger, a 20-year-old Polson man, were not injured in the collision.

No further details were available and the people involved in the incident were not identified.

We will update you if we get more information.