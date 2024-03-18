Watch Now
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Flathead County

Posted at 9:11 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 11:11:05-04

KILA — The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

MHP reports a 70-year-old man was driving west on U.S. Highway 2 near Kila when he struck and killed the teen.

The fatal crash happened at 4:30 p.m. on March 16, 2024, near mile marker 114 on U.S. Highway 2.

The boy died on the scene. The driver was not injured.

According to MHP, speed is suspected to be a factor in this fatal crash.

MHP is continuing to investigate.

