Pelicans poached and discarded on the Jefferson River

Two dead pelicans were found on the shoreline of the Jefferson River recently. An investigation is being conducted by the Fish, Wildlife, and Park Wardens into the illegal killing of the birds.

Morgan Jacobsen is the information and education manager for FWP Region 3 in Bozeman, and details how these birds were disposed near the Limespur fishing access site, about a mile upstream from the entrance to Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park.

“Our wardens believe that these pelicans were shot sometime between the afternoon of Saturday, June 19th, and the morning of Sunday, June 20th,” Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen goes onto note that poaching happens statewide and can not only cause the public to lose out on wildlife but can be dangerous as well.

The bodies of the two pelicans were discarded in a way that had the potential to introduce disease to wildlife, Jacobsen said.

As of Monday, the FWP Wardens know that two pelicans were shot and dumped on the shore of the Jefferson River, on the weekend of June 19th, but there are still ‘holes’ in the story. The alleged poachers are unknown, as well as their motive for killing these birds.

“When it comes to crimes against wildlife or recreation sites, we really depend on people reporting this information,” Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen urges anyone with information to call the ‘TIP MONT’ number, 1-800-TIP-MONT, and reminds the public that they may remain anonymous while assisting.