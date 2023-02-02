Pentagon says object spotted over Billings was Chinese spy balloon

The Defense Department is "confident" a balloon spotted over Billings is a surveillance balloon from China, a senior defense official said Thursday.

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman General Mark Milley and vice chairman Gen. Christopher Grady recommended against taking "kinetic action" because of possible danger from falling debris, the defense official said.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.

Several people in the Billings area reported seeing the object in the sky Tuesday.

NBC News reported the balloon flew over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and over Montana. A senior defense official told the network that the balloon remains over the U.S. but declined to say where.

All flights at Billings Logan International Airport were grounded Tuesday afternoon for about a half hour as defense authorities weighed what to do about the balloon, according to NBC.

Military aircraft was sent to the area, but defense officials did not confirm whether the planes had the authority to shoot it down, according to NBC.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.