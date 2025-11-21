People in downtown Missoula offer Brawl of the Wild predictions (video)

The annual Brawl of the Wild — also known as Montana's Super Bowl — is just one day away.

We hit the streets of downtown Missoula on Friday to talk to some football fans who shared their game day predictions.

Check out the video below to see what people have to say about the big game:

People in downtown Missoula offer Brawl of the Wild predictions

The 124th Brawl of the Wild football game between Montana and Montana State will air on CBS affiliates across Montana.

The game kicks off at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Broadcast coverage will begin at 11 a.m.