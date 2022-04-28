Performers announced for 2022 Montana State Fair

GREAT FALLS — Montana ExpoPark on Thursday, April 28, 2022, announced the dates and headline performers for the 2022 Montana State Fair in Great Falls.

The fair will begin on Friday, July 29, and run through Saturday, August 6.

Here are the acts scheduled to perform:



Mini Pop Kids on Saturday, July 30

The Beach Boys on Sunday, July 31

Skillet on Monday, August 1

Chase Rice on Friday, August 5

Dwight Yoakum on Saturday, August 6

The fair theme this year is "Family, Friends, and Fun."

The fair will also feature a carnival and rides, horse racing, commercial vendors, and of course "fair food."

There is no word yet on when ticket sales will begin; we will update you when we get more information.



