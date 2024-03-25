Man rescued after falling through the ice at Bitterroot Lake near Marion

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. - March 25, 2024

Multiple agencies responded to a person falling through the ice on Bitterroot Lake in Marion on Monday.

The Marion Fire District told MTN that the man who fell through the ice went out to rescue one of his calves that had escaped and fallen into the lake.

After being rescued, the man declined transport and is in very stable condition.

The calf did not survive.

The Marion Fire District, A.L.E.R.T., Two Bear Air Rescue and Flathead County Search and Rescue responded to the call.

The Marion Fire District is reminding people that the ice is not safe to be on at this time.

(first report: 1:41 p.m. - March 25, 2024)

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report.