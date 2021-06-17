Person rescued from Clark Fork River in Missoula

MISSOULA — Missoula fire crews rescued a person from the Clark Fork River on Wednesday night.

The Missoula Fire Department was called to the Clark Fork River near the California Street footbridge at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a report of a person drowning in the river needing rescued.

A river rescue response -- including personnel to launch Rescue Water Craft, a UTV for river access, two engines and a rescue truck -- was activated.

Crews were able to see the victim who had been able to swim to an island.

Missoula Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Kroll says the first arriving crews sent two swimmers to the island and get the victim from the river.

The victim -- who was conscious but mildly hypothermic -- was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.