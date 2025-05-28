Huge crowd at Smoked BBQ to defy PETA

Smoked BBQ at 203 Second Avenue North in Great Falls enjoyed a huge turnout for lunch on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 - thanks to community response to a vehicle from the organization People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) parked outside, urging people to reject pork and other meats.

Once it became known earlier this week that PETA would be stationed outside the restaurant, loyal customers quickly rallied to support Smoked.

OWEN SKORNIK-HAYES REPORTS - WATCH:

Meat-lovers turn out to protest PETA at Smoked BBQ

PETA announced plans last week to park their ‘Hell On Wheels’ truck across the street from Smoked. The truck simulates a pig slaughterhouse truck, attached with a speaker that plays the screams of trapped pigs.

"We’re confronting consumers with the fact that after enduring a short, miserable life on overcrowded, filthy factory farms, millions of intelligent and sensitive pigs are violently slaughtered every single year in the U.S.,” says PETA spokesperson DeLana Barrett.

They hope that at least a few people who see the truck will reconsider their choice to eat meat.

Instead, hundreds of hungry customers lined the blocked outside of Smoked, ready to support the business.

PHOTOS

Smoke owner Trevor Cavanagh told me he put on 2,000 pounds of meat for the occasion.

The scene had the air of a block party, complete with music and a DJ which drowned out the noise of screaming pigs from across the street.

“It feels good. You have confidence in yourself. You have confidence in our team. We have confidence in the community, I think people have the right to voice their opinion. I just don't think they have the right to interfere with your ability to do business,” says Cavanagh.

People who waited in line, some for more than an hour, were more than happy to support the business.

“To see them singled out like this, we figured the community better show up and show them we’ve got their back,” said one person.

“I’ve been craving Smoked for days because of this,” said another.

“We want to keep our customers happy and show that, an $80 million organization isn't going to shut us down,” says Cavanagh.

PETA tell me they don’t require a permit for their display, and say they’ve parked the truck outside of large chains in the past, despite only planning to park outside of Smoked, Rib & Chop House, and Bar NN Smokehouse in Great Falls on Wednesday.

“Everyone can help in this needless suffering by going vegan,” says PETA representative, Barrett.

“This is not the place to try and turn people vegan. I mean we’re Montanans,” said a customer.

PETA had no official staff members on-site, and our interview was conducted remotely.

Smoked BBQ posted on Facebook later in the day that they served more than 2,000 pounds of meat: "MONTANA YOU SHOWED UP!!!! We had friends join us from all over the state. To say we are flattered would be an understatement. Both Trevor and I were choked up a time or two when we experienced what we did today. The volunteers that joined us made this event what it was, the BBQ just topped it off!"

