Philipsburg man dies in early Friday morning crash

PHILIPSBURG - A Philipsburg man died in an early Friday morning accident.
Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says the victim died in a one-vehicle crash on Montana Highway 1 north of Philipsburg.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Sheriff Dunkerson says alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.
The Montana Highway Patrol and the Granite County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the accident.
No further information is being released at this time.