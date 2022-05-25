Watch
Philipsburg water supply improving after pipeline break, residents asked to keep conserving

Posted at 12:00 PM, May 25, 2022
The water supply for Philipsburg is improving after a broken pipeline at the Fred Burr Reservoir was repaired, according to a press release from the Town of Philipsburg.

According to the release, Philipsburg Mayor Daniel Reddish said, “It appears the situation has been stabilized and is improving.”

As of Wednesday, the Public Works department has confirmed that the water supply was back, but residents are asked to continue being conservative with their water usage.

Mayor Reddish emphasized that at no point during the emergency was the drinking water unsafe to consume, and no boil orders were issued.

The water supply issue was initially detected at 1 a.m. on Monday. The Granite County Sheriff’s Office, Disaster and Emergency Services, and the Department of Environmental Quality were notified. Public Works staff and volunteers, along with the help of a LifeFlight helicopter, located the break around 10 a.m. that morning.

The break was repaired by 1 p.m. Monday afternoon and the water treatment plant was back in service later that afternoon.

Mayor Reddish expressed his gratitude for assistance from the Town Department of Public Works, volunteers, Granite County, and regulatory agencies.

