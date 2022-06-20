Photos: Aerial images of Yellowstone flood

The National Park Service provided a press flyover of Yellowstone National Park on Sunday to survey flood damage. These pool images were taken by Samuel Wilson of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America.

Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

Work continues to fortify the underused Old Gardiner Road between the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park and Mammoth Hot Springs in anticipation of increased traffic on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

A broken culvert rolls out from underneath a washed out section of North Entrance Road on the Gardner River in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

The Gardner River carves a new route after washing out a section of the North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

An earth moving machine is parked at a pullout of North Entrance Road, stranded by washouts caused by flooding on the Gardner River, in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

Northeast Entrance Road disappears into Soda Butte Creek in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

A section of utility lines are exposed in a washout of Northeast Entrance Road next to Soda Butte Creek in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

Soda Butte Creek runs high in Yellowstone National on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

The Gardner River weaves a new channel through washed out sections of North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

Erosion from flooding approaches a section of Northeast Entrance Road next the Lamar River in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

Sections of Northeast Entrance Road are washed out due to flooding on Soda Butte Creek in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.





Pool/Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

The Gardner River carves a new route after washing out a section of the North Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.



