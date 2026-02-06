Plonk in Missoula for sale at $4 million

A restaurant known for its food and wine in downtown Missoula is up for sale, but its owner hopes the bar's legacy continues under whoever runs it next.

After almost 13 years in Missoula, Plonk's owner, Brett Evje, says it's time for a change. He lists living in Bozeman as a reason for the new ownership hunt.

"I really think that Plonk's been great in Missoula and you know I'd like to find the right person that could take it over," he said.

Evje still envisions a future for the brand in Missoula, but wants more of an ownership presence at the location.

The restaurant is listed at $4 million and with that comes the building, liquor license, furniture, equipment, and inventory. The brand is also included in the sale.

While it's listed for sale, Plonk remains open and is operating under its normal business hours.