Police standoff ends safely in Missoula

UPDATE: 7:55 p.m. - Nov. 29, 2022

MISSOULA - Missoula Police report the incident has been resolved on Johnson Street.

MPD reports a person has been taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Spokesperson Lydia Arnold says the man is receiving medical treatment for an injury sustained during the original incident on Nov. 28.

James Dobson/MTN News Law enforcement on the scene of a standoff in the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Missoula on Nov. 29, 2022.

The police presence will be breaking down and roads will reopen to normal traffic patterns shortly.

The investigation will be continued by Missoula Police Department's Detective Division.

(third report: 6:10 p.m. - Nov. 29, 2022)

MISSOULA- The Missoula Police Department has been on the scene for a barricaded subject in the 2300 block of Johnson St. since 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In a press release, MPD spokesperson Lydia Arnold reports all efforts are focusing on resolving the issue safely for those involved, those on the scene, the immediate area, and the entire community.

Arnold says that officers responded to the 2100 block of South 13th Street West in Missoula early Monday for a report that someone had been shot.

Police officers talked to a male resident who identified himself to officers as the person who had fired the shot.

The male who had been shot ran away prior to law enforcement's arrival.

An eyewitness to the incident was interviewed as well and provided identification of the male who was shot.

The male victim who had fired a shot was transported to the hospital due to his head injury and was subsequently questioned and released from law enforcement.

Arnold says detectives responded to the incident address on Tuesday morning, talked to the victim and processed the scene.

The investigation confirmed the male identified by the eyewitness was the correct suspect male and had been shot in the abdomen.

James Dobson/MTN News Law enforcement on the scene of a standoff in the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Missoula on Nov. 29, 2022.

Missoula Police learned the suspect was likely at an address in the 2300 block of Johnson Street.

Due to the suspect needing immediate medical attention and probable cause to arrest for Assault with a Weapon, an arrest warrant was obtained.

The Missoula Police Department SWAT team was deployed to take the suspect into custody.

Missoula Police say this is still an active scene and an additional investigation will be conducted.

(second report: 1:23 p.m. - Nov. 29, 2022)

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department remains on the scene of an incident in the 2300 block of Johnson Street.

Police are on the scene for an incident that now involves a "barricaded subject," according to a social media post.

Law enforcement has closed South Avenue between Garfield and Kemp.

Additionally, Johnson Street is closed between North and South avenues.

James Dobson/MTN News Law enforcement on the scene of a standoff in the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Missoula on Nov. 29, 2022.

"Our main goal is to resolve the situation peacefully and safely."

The SWAT Team and negotiators are on the scene.

MPD noted that the incident is not a hostage situation and that the Johnson Street shelter is not involved in the incident.

(first report: 12:50 p.m. - Nov. 29, 2022)

MISSOULA - A police investigation has closed roads in the area of the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Missoula

The Missoula Police Department advises officers are in the area conducting an investigation in the area of the Missoula Rail Link Park.

Some surrounding roads are blocked and drivers should expect traffic detours.

No additional information is being released about the investigation at this time.

