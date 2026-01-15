Political Puzzle: Text ignites possibility of UM President's run for Senate

MISSOULA — A political puzzle unfolded Wednesday in Montana after an article highlighted a text from former U.S. Sen. Jon Tester that seemed to indicate University of Montana President Seth Bodnar's potential run for Senate.

The report was published Wednesday by Lee Enterprises.

Tester's text circulated widely across political circles in Montana.

The text outlines why Bodnar would be a good challenger to Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, whose seat is up this year.

MTN News reached out to Dave Kuntz, the director of strategic communications at the University of Montana.

Kuntz told MTN that Bodnar will not comment on the speculation while he's UM's President, but stated the comment was not a denial.

The University of Montana declined to comment.

MTN News also reached out to the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education. The office is the central administrative unit of the Montana University System and the Board of Regents.

"There is no policy in place that restricts Montana University System employees' access to the ballot," the office's spokesperson stated.

No other details were shared.

Tester has not publicly commented on the matter.

Scripps contributor Maritsa Georgiou told MTN that Tester is expected to discuss the article during their next podcast episode for Grounded, which is out Thursday.