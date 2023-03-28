Watch Now
Possible pipe bomb found near Old Steel Bridge in Flathead County

Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Law enforcement near Old Steel Bridge in Kalispell on March 28, 2023. An explosive specialist dog called to the scene indicated the presence of some sort of explosive.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 18:58:38-04

UPDATE: 2:54 p.m. - March 28, 2023

KALISPELL - Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News an explosive specialist dog that was called to the scene did indicate the presence of some sort of explosive.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office Explosive Team has been called in to continue the investigation.

(first report: 2:09 p.m. - March 28, 2023)

KALISPELL - Flathead County law enforcement is on the scene of a possible pipe bomb near the Old Steel Bridge.

Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News the Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a person who stumbled upon an alleged pipe bomb at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Law enforcement near Old Steel Bridge in Kalispell on March 28, 2023. An explosive specialist dog called to the scene indicated the presence of some sort of explosive.

Sheriff Heino says if they deem the possible pipe bomb dangerous, they will call in the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Explosive Team to finish the investigation.

The public is being asked to avoid the Old Steel Bridge area in Kalispell while the investigation continues.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

