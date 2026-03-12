Power outages, road closures, structure damage reported as winter storm moves into region

BILLINGS - Power outages are being reported across Billings on Thursday as a winter storm moves into the region.

Billings Public Schools reports Medicine Crow Middle School and Bitterroot Elementary School have lost power.

Newman and Ponderosa Elementary Schools currently have partial power.

School officials said on social media that parents who have students at these schools may pick up their children. For student safety, a physical ID will be required for pickup.

If you are unable to pick up your child early, students will remain at school and can be picked up at the regular dismissal time, the post states.

Lockwood schools also announced students were being sent home early on Thursday:

K-2 students will be bussed home at 12 pm

3-12 students will be bussed home at 1 pm.

You may pick up your student earlier if you would like to

Boys and Girls Club will not be open today

Click here for the NorthWestern Energy outage map.

Winds are also causing havoc on area roads and highways.

Interstate 90 between Livingston and Big Timber is closed, as is a section of I-94 east of Hysham.

Highway 191 between Harlowton and Eddies Corner is also closed.

Click here for the latest road conditions

The Park County Sheriff's Office said on a social media post that "Deputies and Park County Rural Fire responded to a semi blown over in the area of mile post 350 west bound I90. While they were on scene, another semi blew over on a Deputy’s vehicle. He was inside, but only sustain minor injuries and will get checked out at Livingston Health Care."

A building in Reed Point was damaged by winds.

In Broadview, two bus routes were canceled Thursday afternoon out of safety concerns because of the high wind. Two other routes will run but in lower-profile vehicles, according to the school district.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here for the latest news on the winter storm.