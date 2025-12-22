President approves emergency aid for Lincoln Co. flood and windstorm recovery efforts

LIBBY — Lincoln County is in a state of rebuilding after recent floods and windstorms destroyed bridges and uprooted trees throughout the past two weeks due to severe weather events, and the effects are far from over.

On Friday, President Trump accepted Governor Greg Gianforte's request for a presidential emergency declaration in regards to the historic floods. That will allow availability for up to $5 million in federal funds to help with the damage left behind.

The previous evacuation order for residents on the west side and south end of Bull Creek due to the debris on Ross Creek Bridge has been lifted, but officials still urge citizens to take caution.

On Thursday, the Lincoln County Health Department stated that their water supply was free of heavy metals, but the boil order is still in place due to turbidity.

Watch Story Here:

Lincoln County Flood Sunday Update

Wednesday's windstorm caused major power outages as well as overhead hazards such as power lines and trees. While many have had their power restored, there are still homes without. The health department urges neighbors to check in with those lacking power.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers has deployed a flood fighting team that is helping with the cleanup efforts as well as future flood prevention.

While the road ahead is long, many agencies are working together to restore Lincoln County back to 100%.

For updates, residents are encouraged to check the county's website here.