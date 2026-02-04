MISSOULA — The Treasure State sports world was blindsided Wednesday when University of Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck unexpectedly announced his retirement.

The announcement comes after Hauck spent a combined 14 seasons over two stints as the head coach of his alma mater, with the second stint beginning in 2018. In that time, he became the winningest coach in Montana and Big Sky Conference history, and has led the Grizzlies to four FCS national championship games, most recently in 2023, the lone time in his second tenure.

Press conference: Bobby Hauck, Kent Haslam address Hauck's retirement as Griz football head coach

Hauck and UM athletic director Kent Haslam met with the media Wednesday to discuss Hauck's retirement as well as wide receivers coach Bobby Kennedy taking over the program as head coach.

