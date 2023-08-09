"Probable human carcinogens" found at Malmstrom Air Force Base

GREAT FALLS — A recent study conducted at Malmstrom Air Force Base concluded that there are higher levels of PCB, a probable human carcinogen, than federal regulation allows.

The U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine is conducting a “Missile Community Cancer Study." According to their website, it was designed to be a formal assessment that addresses specific cancer concerns raised by missile community members across related career fields. It also examines the possibility of clusters of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma at intercontinental ballistic missile bases.

PCBs, or Polychlorinated Biphenyls, are man-made organic chemicals consisting of carbon, hydrogen, and chlorine atoms. They have no smell or taste and can vary in texture from a solid wax to an oily liquid. They were manufactured in the US from 1929 through 1979 and had many industrial and commercial uses.

According to the Air Force Global Strike Command, initial results show Malmstrom Air Force Base had PCB levels above the cleanup threshold designated by law.

A team from the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine and the Defense Centers for Public Health (USAFSAM-DCPH) conducted air and swipe testing for PCBs and other contaminants at Malmstrom AFB from June 22-29. All air samples from the Launch Control Centers (LCCs) and the Launch Control Support Building were non-detectable for PCBs.

The reports says that 300 surface swipe samples were taken from across all Malmstrom AFB LCCs. Of the swipes, 279 returned non-detectable results. Of the 21 with detectable results, 19 were below the mitigation level established by federal law and regulation.

While that number might appear low, experts say that any exposure to PCB can be dangerous.

PCBs can have a wide array of negative health effects, including increasing your risk for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and other cancers, as they were determined to be “Probable Human Carcinogens”.

Other serious potential effects on the immune system are also high, including having negative reproductive and neurological effects.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester responded to the news with a letter to the Department of Defense, saying, “I am deeply alarmed by the Air Force’s most recent study, released this week, which revealed that unsafe levels of a likely carcinogen have been detected at Malmstrom,”. Tester continued, saying “...Our missileers play a critical role in protecting Montana and our nation, and I am calling on the Defense Department to ensure all potentially impacted service members and their families receive swift answers and appropriate care. It is urgent that the Air Force work immediately to identify any potential risk to service members, and ensure anyone who has been exposed to harmful conditions or that incurred an illness due to their service receive the care they need.”

In a statement, U.S. Senator Steve Daines said, “I am deeply concerned by the reports that dangerous carcinogens were found at Malmstrom air force base. I’ve been in contact with the Air Force and believe the Department of Defense needs to take immediate action to clean up the affected facilities and ensure all missileers who were exposed receive proper care.”

Malmstrom Air Force Base officials declined interviews today, saying that a statement will be released later this week.

Click here to visit the Air Force website devoted to this issue.